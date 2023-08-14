49ers QB Lance has great reaction to odd touchdown vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' wild touchdown in the second quarter had everyone confused, including Trey Lance.

After San Francisco's 34-7 preseason opener loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the 49ers QB shared what was going through his mind as he saw the play develop.

"It was a 'yes, yes, yes, no, yes'-more situation," Lance told reporters after the game. "Yeah, [Ross] Dwelley ended up making a great play, the defense made a great play -- I didn't think he would be able to get to it.

"But yeah, guys made plays and it ended up working out."

What was Lance thinking on his odd touchdown pass?



"It was a yes, yes yes, no, yes" situation 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3B2RG7R4n — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 14, 2023

The 49ers' lone touchdown certainly was an odd one.

With 8:37 remaining in the second quarter, Lance threw a pass to wide receiver Chris Conley, who was waiting at the back of the endzone. However, Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley deflected the ball and somehow it landed in the arms of a diving Dwelley.

That’s a … TOUCHDOWN 😱 pic.twitter.com/vt52UjBfgd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 13, 2023

That would be the only score the 49ers would get, as the Raiders defense shut them down the rest of the way.

Although Lance was playing in his first game since breaking his ankle in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the 23-year-old was critical of his performance, acknowledging he needs to throw the ball faster if San Francisco is to succeed once the regular season formally begins.

“I got to be better,” Lance said to reporters after the loss. “It’s not on those guys. They did a great job, and they’re competing their butts off. So we’ll continue to work together.”

In all, Lance completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown in his limited time on the field.

RELATED: 49ers QB Lance candidly admits he must throw football faster

With Brock Purdy -- the expected starter -- still rehabbing from elbow surgery, fans have to acknowledge the fact that Lance is able to learn what he needs to work on and is eager to improve.

Even still, it's better to be lucky than good sometimes, as evidenced by the strange touchdown.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast