49ers QB Lance candidly admits he must throw football faster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Quarterback Trey Lance’s stat sheet looked a lot better than his actual performance in the 49ers’ preseason opener Sunday.

And he was the first to admit it.

Lance gave a realistic critique of his one half of action in the 49ers’ 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders when he spoke with sideline reporter Vern Glenn immediately after the game.

“I got to get the ball out,” Lance said. “We can improve as a team — offense, defense and special teams — and excited to go back at it next week.”

Lance was sacked four times for minus-18 yards and appeared to hold the ball too long on certain plays that enabled the pass rush to swarm to him.

Lance deflected any criticism from his teammates on the offensive line. The 49ers did not suit up any of their starters on either side of the ball.

“I got to be better,” Lance said. “It’s not on those guys. They did a great job, and they’re competing their butts off. So we’ll continue to work together.”

Lance completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 112 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 111.0.

His one touchdown pass could have easily been an interception. Lance appeared to throw too late for wide receiver Chris Conley in the middle of the end zone.

Raiders safety Duke Shelley had the ball in his hands for what looked as if it would be an interception. But the ball deflected off Shelley, and 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley made the grab for a 9-yard touchdown.

Now, the 49ers will return to practice in Santa Clara. Their next preseason game is Saturday against the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium. Lance said that is where his focus will be as the 49ers return to the Bay Area.

“Just watch the tape and get ready for next week,” Lance said. “Ready to turn the page and be ready to get better next week and be ready to go on Saturday.”