49ers promote Williams to director of scouting and football operations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Santa Rosa native Josh Williams, a member of the 49ers’ scouting department since 2011, has been promoted to director of scouting and football operations, the team confirmed.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported news of Williams' promotion.

Williams’ promotion is part of an offseason restructuring after the departure of former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, whom the Washington Commanders hired as general manager in January.

In his new role, Williams will work closely with 49ers’ general manager John Lynch, as well as player personnel directors Tariq Ahmad and RJ Gillen. Ahmad and Gillen received their promotions in February.

Williams joined the 49ers in 2011 as an assistant in the organization’s scouting department. He spent three years (2013-15) as a pro personnel scout. Williams worked the past two seasons as a national scout after five years as an area scout.

Williams attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco before attending Columbia University, where he played wide receiver for four years. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Columbia in 2010.

He joined the 49ers after first working in the financial industry out of college.

