49ers player tossed after contact with Eagles' Big Dom originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In the third quarter on Sunday, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was tossed after making contact with Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.

Greenlaw was penalized for slamming DeVonta Smith to the ground on the sideline after a catch. Then DiSandro, whose official title is senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer, tried to separate him from Eagles players. That’s when Greenlaw struck DiSandro and was kicked out of the game.

Eagles security boss Dom DiSandro has also been thrown out and he’s heading to the locker room. Eagles fans giving him a standing ovation. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was disqualified from the game for punching Big Dom

The officials announced that Greenlaw had been disqualified. And then a short while later, DiSandro was escorted off the field, apparently tossed as well.

DiSandro is the Eagles’ head of security but he wears many hats for the organization. He has been with the Eagles since 1999.

According to his bio on the Eagles’ website, DiSandro, “oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.”

DiSandro can often be seen with head coach Nick Sirianni, just like he was always next to Doug Pederson, Chip Kelly and Andy Reid before that. He’s become a fan favorite in Philadelphia in recent years. On Sunday, “Big Dom” and “Head of Security” were trending on X.