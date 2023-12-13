49ers overreactions: Has offense surpassed defense this season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have climbed all the way back from their three-game losing streak to control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the NFC with four games remaining in the regular season.

And they are doing it with tremendous balance.

The 49ers have big-time players at nearly every position group. And the coaching on both sides of the ball has been pushing all the right buttons, too.

So that’s the jumping-off point for the edition of overreactions, as the 49ers (10-3) extended their win streak to five games coming out of the bye week.

And, frankly, we’re severely lacking in overreactions this week from our growing community of followers on Threads.

The Niners' offense is now better than their defense. (danmorgan694)

Overreaction? No.

It’s difficult to come up with a weakness on this 49ers’ offense.

Most people pointed toward the offensive line through a good portion of this season. But after the performance against the Philadelphia Eagles’ vaunted defensive front, the 49ers’ O-line proved it is more than capable of doing its share of the heavy lifting.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is one of two legitimate NFL Most Valuable Player candidates with four games remaining.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is sure to show up on a few ballots, too.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk form one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL, and George Kittle is on everybody’s shortlist when the conversation turns to the top tight ends.

The 49ers rank third in the league in points scored (29.2 per game) and second in total offensive yards (402.3 average). They run the ball and throw the ball equally well.

The 49ers’ defense has been the strength of the team for a while. And there has been no discernible drop-off. The 49ers allow a league-best 15.8 points per game with a run defense that ranks No. 1.

If there is one area of concern, it’s that teams have been able to move the ball against the 49ers’ defense through the air. Yet, the 49ers are still good in that area, allowing just 14 touchdown passes with 17 interceptions.

It’s close, but when considering the skills of the offensive players along with coach Kyle Shanahan scheming it up, the slight nod goes to the 49ers’ offense.

Brock Purdy is a system quarterback, and that’s a good thing. (1952srb)

Overreaction? No.

Purdy might be perfect for Shanahan’s system. He sees the game in real time as Shanahan draws it up during the week.

When Shanahan installs a game plan, he will explain all the contingencies on every play. More often than not, Purdy is able to act on those coaching points with a split-second decision.

In just his second season in the NFL, it’s difficult to believe anybody is better at pocket awareness, seeing the field, processing information, anticipation and putting the ball in the hands of his receivers while they're at top speed.

That is what the system asks of him, and that is what he delivers with extraordinary consistency.

Brock Purdy’s next contract will make him the highest paid QB in the NFL. (jlbrockett)

Overreaction? No.

Heck, the 49ers made Jimmy Garoppolo the highest-paid quarterback in the league after he made just five starts to finish the 2017 season.

The 49ers are still more than a year away from being able to touch Purdy’s contract. He will undoubtedly cash in after the 2024 season, when the CBA allows for the sides to enter into negotiations on a second contract.

The 49ers have some leverage because they will still have him under contract for one more year. After that, the team could hold some control with the franchise tag available.

But, certainly, the 49ers will want to take care of Purdy.

He earned it.

And with the salary cap rising to previously unseen heights, it is not out of the question Purdy could top the QB list . . . especially, if the 49ers add to their trophy case.

49ers fans might be rooting harder for the Seahawks than Seahawks fans next week. And no amount of scrubbing will ever clean the stains off our souls. (rvaninersfan)

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers may not need the Seahawks to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. The 49ers control their own destiny. If they finish with four more victories, they will be assured of the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

But, yes, a Seattle win would give the 49ers a little breathing room.

And if you feel dirty at the mere thought of rooting for the Seahawks, you should have already gotten a good warmup for that.

After all, didn’t you root for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night against the Eagles?

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL and have the best chance to win the Super Bowl. (patricktheboyd)

Overreaction? No.

This is not a prediction of the 49ers’ winning a Super Bowl because so many things can happen in the next two months.

But, objectively, it seems obvious the 49ers are playing better than any team in the NFL and they will be favored in every game they play the rest of the way.

The difficult part is remaining healthy, avoiding turnovers and finishing the job.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast