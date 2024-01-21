49ers overcome 7-pt deficit in 4th quarter to beat Packers and advance to NFC Championship Game
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the San Francisco 49ers’ 4th quarter comeback against the Green Bay Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
Christian McCaffrey didn't play in the 49ers season finale out of precaution.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
The 49ers are now -190 to play in the Super Bowl.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
