49ers' offense makes history with unprecedented scrimmage-yard feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' 2023 offense has done something that no other NFL offense has done in the league's history.

Tight end George Kittle officially surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedExField, giving San Francisco its fourth offensive player with 1,000 or more scrimmage yards this season.

With Kittle (1,022 scrimmage yards), running back Christian McCaffrey (2,023 yards), wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (1,317 yards) and Deebo Samuel, (1,085 yards) the 49ers are the first team in NFL history to have a running back, two receivers and a tight end each post 1,000-or-more yards from scrimmage in a single season, per the 49ers Game Notes.

With quarterback Brock Purdy throwing for a franchise-best 4,280 passing yards this season, the 49ers also are the fourth team in NFL history to have a quarterback with 4,000 or more passing yards and four players with 1,000 or more yards from scrimmage, according to the 49ers Game Notes.

With Aiyuk and Kittle both over 1,000 yards receiving on the season, San Francisco has its first pass-catching duo with 1,000 or more receiving yards since franchise legends Terrell Owens (1,097) and Jerry Rice (1,157) did so in 1998.

While the 49ers' historic offense certainly has vaunted the team to new heights this season, the work is far from over.

After securing the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed on Sunday, many of San Francisco's starters will rest in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams before the team enjoys a first-round bye in preparation for what could be a deep playoff run.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast