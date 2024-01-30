49ers' NFC title game record vs. blue, non-blue teams good SBLVIII omen originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

When a team has had as much NFL playoff success as the 49ers, plenty of fascinating statistics start to emerge, with the latest providing a good omen for an upcoming San Francisco victory in Super Bowl LVIII.

Per Jay Cuda, every time the 49ers have won an NFC Championship Game over a team with a shade of blue in their logo, they have gone on to win the Super Bowl that season, while every time they have beaten a team without blue in their logo, they have lost the big game.

Every time the 49ers have won the NFC Champ. game vs. a team that has a shade of blue in their logo they've gone on to win the Super Bowl.



And any time they've beat a non-blue team in the NFC Champ. game they've gone on to lose the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qV7P27RnAl — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) January 29, 2024

The 49ers, who will be making their eight Super Bowl appearances on Feb 11, have a 5-2 record in their previous seven trips. In the 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995 NFC Championship Games, the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys (twice), the Chicago Bears (twice) and the Los Angeles Rams, with each of those teams having a shade of blue in their logo.

In 2013 and 2020, the 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, with neither team having a shade of blue in their logos, and San Francisco lost the Super Bowl in both of those seasons.

Given that the 49ers just beat the Detroit Lions, who have Honolulu blue in their logo, things appear to be trending in the right direction for San Francisco.

Of course, the 49ers will need more than just good omens to take down the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but given the never-say-die attitude of San Francisco in its two comeback victories this postseason, the possibility for a sixth Lombardi Trophy coming back to the Bay Area remains high.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast