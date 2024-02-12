49ers' Jennings joins Foles in exclusive Super Bowl TD club originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

With two incredible plays in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jauan Jennings joined former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in an exclusive club.

By throwing for a trick play touchdown to Christian McCaffrey and then catching a Brock Purdy pass for a score, Jennings became only the second player in Super Bowl history to throw for and catch a touchdown per AP’s Josh Bubow.

#49ers Jauan Jennings joins Nick Foles (Super Bowl 52) as only players with a TD throw and a TD catch in the same Super Bowl — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 12, 2024

Foles scored his touchdown pass on the legendary “Philly Special” play that helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Jennings' second score came during a critical drive in the fourth quarter as the 49ers were driving in response to Kansas City taking their first lead of the game after a special teams mistake by San Francisco gave them the ball in the red zone.

In what was expected to be a dazzling display of offense, Super Bowl LVIII largely has been a defensive battle, with the Chiefs and 49ers struggling to move the ball.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast