49ers injury update: Rookie DE Drake Jackson questionable to return vs. Packers

The 49ers got some bad injury news late in the first half of their preseason opener. Rookie defensive end Drake Jackson exited the contest with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

He went down after fighting off two blockers to chase down Packers quarterback Jordan Love on a scramble. It was an extremely impressive play by Jackson to catch Love on the edge, but somehow he went down awkwardly on his arm.

Jackson made his way to the medical tent for evaluation before being walked to the locker room.

Chances are the No. 61 overall pick is done for the night regardless of his status. He’ll finish the night with no tackles and one pass defensed on a tipped throw he got a hand on while pressuring Love.

