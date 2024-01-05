49ers injury report: McCloud to be activated for Week 18 vs. Rams

49ers injury report: McCloud to be activated for Week 18 vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Friday revealed the identities of six of their required seven inactive players for the team’s regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

And the seventh will be 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who is expected to be in uniform as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Purdy, who set the club record with 4,280 yards passing this season, would see action Sunday only if starter Sam Darnold and backup Brandon Allen were forced out of action due to injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the following six players were being ruled out from appearing in the Week 18 game: running back Christian McCaffrey (calf), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand), and starting safeties Ji’Ayir Brown (knee) and Tashaun Gipson (quadriceps).

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who missed the 49ers’ past two games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, is listed as questionable.

The 49ers will activate receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve, Shanahan said. The team must make a corresponding move to create space for him on the 53-man roster.

San Francisco is expected to elevate two players from their practice squad to be available to suit up and see significant action against the Rams.

The 49ers enter the final game of the regular season with a 12-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC already wrapped up. As much as they might like to sit all of their Pro Bowl-caliber players, that is not an option because of roster constraints.

Teams are allowed to suit up only 48 active players, as long as they have eight offensive linemen active. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is expected to play, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Friday morning during his weekly appearance on KNBR.

The 49ers earned a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. They likely are to have their first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Here is the 49ers’ injury report for their game Sunday against the Rams:

49ers’ status report

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep)

RB Christian McCaffrey (calf)

CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

Questionable

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion)

WR Danny Gray (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

C Jon Feliciano (back)

