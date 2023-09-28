49ers injury report: Deebo sits out of practice; Aiyuk limited originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, coming off an impressive Week 3 performance, was not on the practice field as the 49ers continued preparations Wednesday to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel sustained a rib injury in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ victory last Thursday night over the New York Giants. But he is also experiencing knee discomfort, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“It was something we didn't really know until the next day (Friday), later in that day,” Shanahan said. “Just him being sore and stuff. He didn't realize it until later.”

Samuel was one of three 49ers who did not participate in practice due to health issues. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) were also held out of practice.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who was held out of the 49ers’ Week 3 game, appears to be on pace to return to action Sunday against the Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Aiyuk was limited in practice Wednesday with a shoulder sprain.

Samuel stepped up in Aiyuk’s absence with six receptions for 129 yards and a 27-yard game-clinching touchdown reception from Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter.

49ers injury report

Did not practice

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Limited

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

Full participant

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle)

Cardinals injury report

Did not practice

LB Krys Barnes (finger)

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

LB Josh Woods (ankle)

Limited

RB James Conner (back)

Full participant

T Kelvin Beachum (hand)

LB Zaven Collins (eye)

