49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel officially ‘out’ vs. Seahawks, Fred Warner ‘doubtful’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Madson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers on Friday announced their Week 13 injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Four players have been officially ruled out, but perhaps the biggest surprise is linebacker Fred Warner is not among the players not suiting up Sunday. He’ll go into Sunday with a ‘doubtful’ designation as he continues working back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 12 vs. the Vikings.

Here’s the full report:

Out

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)
DL Maurice Hurst (calf)
WR Deebo Samuel (groin)
RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

The only surprise in this group is Hurst, who practiced the last two weeks, but sat out Friday’s session. That’s not a good sign for his long-term availability, but we’ll have to wait and see where he’s at next week.

Doubtful

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

While this designation means Warner will likely not play against Seattle, it’s a good sign for his availability in Week 14 against the Bengals.

Questionable

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

Harris has a couple days to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. A ‘questionable’ designation puts him at about a 50-percent chance to play. The 49ers could certainly use him with the injuries to Greenlaw and Warner.

Not listed

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Hasty practiced all week and didn’t show on the injury report which means he could assume his role as the team’s third-down back. He hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 9.

Still on IR

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DE Dee Ford (back)

Ford’s practice window has been open for two weeks. His extended absence with a back issue that he’s dealt with since college isn’t promising for the defensive end.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel out; door open for Fred Warner

    The 49ers submitted their injury report on Friday for their Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Fred Warner doubtful, Dre Greenlaw out for 49ers

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that linebacker Fred Warner will not play against the Seahawks because of a hamstring injury, but the team stopped just short of ruling him out on Friday. Warner is listed as doubtful, so he’s still likely to miss the game on Sunday and could be downgraded [more]

  • Jaguars Week 13 final injury report: Griffin ruled OUT, Robinson ruled questionable vs. Rams

    The Jags only had two players to surface in the status column of Week 13's final injury report, but it's two key contributors.

  • Texans WR Danny Amendola plans to finish season after knee surgery

    Houston Texans receiver Danny Amendola says that he plans to finish the season following his arthroscopic knee surgery.

  • Deebo Samuel predicts 49ers Super Bowl win, gives injury update

    Deebo won't miss much time, and he sees the 49ers' season finishing with a Lombardi Trophy.

  • Bengals offensive line still dealing with notable injuries ahead of game vs. Chargers

    Will the Bengals have the normal starting five for the critical AFC showdown?

  • NFL Week 13 injury report roundup: Asante Samuel Jr. remains out for Chargers

    Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Cowboys and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final [more]

  • San Francisco at Seattle Prediction, Game Preview

    San Francisco at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 13 of the NFL season, Sunday, December 5

  • Haley hits the stump in South Carolina

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) gave a campaign-style speech in her home state Thursday night amid speculation she's gearing up for a potential presidential run in 2024.Haley, who also served as United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration, made the remarks while accepting the Nathan Hale Patriot Award from The Citadel. She is the first woman to receive the honor.During the speech, Haley touted her time representing the U...

  • New York Giants at Miami Prediction, Game Preview

    New York Giants at Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch and lines for Week 13 of the NFL season, Sunday, December 5

  • Bengals list 4 as doubtful vs. Chargers, two starters game-time decisions

    A rough-looking injury report for the Bengals ahead of their game against the Chargers.

  • Here are Arch Manning’s stats from his junior season

    Arch Manning has scored 101 touchdowns in 30 high school football games.

  • Giants place Trent Harris, Kaden Smith on injured reserve

    The Giants already had ruled out linebacker Trent Harris and tight end Kaden Smith for Sunday’s game. Harris and Smith now are guaranteed of missing the two games after that. The team announced Friday it has placed the two players on injured reserve. The Giants did not announce corresponding moves. Harris has an ankle injury [more]

  • Bucs activate Carlton Davis from injured reserve

    Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis officially is back and ready to return to the lineup Sunday. The Bucs activated Davis from injured reserve Friday. Davis has not played since Week 4 when he injured a quadriceps. In his fourth season, the former second-round choice has 15 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed in four games [more]

  • Haley has 'positive' meeting with Trump

    Former President Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort last week amid speculation both are eyeing White House runs in 2024. Two sources familiar with the meeting confirmed to The Hill that the two sat down, with one calling it "positive." Neither source said what Trump and Haley discussed.The meeting was first reported by Politico.Haley served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations from Jan...

  • Vikings bring DT Tomlinson back from COVID-19 reserve list

    The Minnesota Vikings activated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, a welcomed boost for their depleted defense. Tomlinson was back at practice after sitting out the previous 10 days. The Vikings also got defensive tackle Michael Pierce back at practice this week, designating him for return from injured reserve.

  • Seahawks list Damien Lewis as doubtful, three running backs as questionable

    The Seahawks list left guard Damien Lewis as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Lewis dislocated his elbow, has a shoulder issue and has another medical issue that Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports is the removal of a perineal cyst. Kyle Fuller is expected to start for Lewis for the second consecutive week. The Seahawks [more]

  • Analyzing Knicks vs. Nets, potential Kemba Walker & James Harden trades | The Putback

    On this special live edition of The Putback with Ian Begley, Ian is joined by Chris Williamson, KnicksFanTV's CP (Casey Powell) and Marcus Gradney aka MGrads to discuss the New York Knicks 112-110 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Putback crew discusses the current state of the Knicks, potential trades for Kemba Walker and James Harden, and more. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise.

  • Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates

    Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.

  • 2 49ers among leaders in Pro Bowl voting

    Two #49ers are among the NFL leaders in Pro Bowl votes at their positions.