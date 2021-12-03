49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel officially ‘out’ vs. Seahawks, Fred Warner ‘doubtful’

The 49ers on Friday announced their Week 13 injury report for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Four players have been officially ruled out, but perhaps the biggest surprise is linebacker Fred Warner is not among the players not suiting up Sunday. He’ll go into Sunday with a ‘doubtful’ designation as he continues working back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 12 vs. the Vikings.

Here’s the full report:

Out

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

WR Deebo Samuel (groin)

RB Trey Sermon (ankle)

The only surprise in this group is Hurst, who practiced the last two weeks, but sat out Friday’s session. That’s not a good sign for his long-term availability, but we’ll have to wait and see where he’s at next week.

Doubtful

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LB Fred Warner (hamstring)

While this designation means Warner will likely not play against Seattle, it’s a good sign for his availability in Week 14 against the Bengals.

Questionable

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Marcell Harris (concussion)

Harris has a couple days to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol. A ‘questionable’ designation puts him at about a 50-percent chance to play. The 49ers could certainly use him with the injuries to Greenlaw and Warner.

Not listed

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Hasty practiced all week and didn’t show on the injury report which means he could assume his role as the team’s third-down back. He hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 9.

Still on IR

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

DE Dee Ford (back)

Ford’s practice window has been open for two weeks. His extended absence with a back issue that he’s dealt with since college isn’t promising for the defensive end.

1

1