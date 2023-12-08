49ers injury report: Armstead, McCloud out vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ depth along the interior of their defensive line will be tested Sunday in a key NFC West matchup at Levi's Stadium.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead was ruled out of the 49ers’ Week 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to foot and knee issues, coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday.

Javon Kinlaw is expected to make his second start of the season in place of Armstead. Kinlaw registered two sacks in the 49ers’ 42-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers do not expect to have six players for Sunday’s game. Tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) also were ruled out.

San Francisco listed right guard Spencer Burford (knee), cornerback Darrell Luter (hamstring) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) as doubtful for the game against the Seahawks.

Veteran Jon Feliciano will start in place of Burford. Feliciano has started three games this season as a backup along the 49ers’ interior offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have significant injury concerns, including quarterback Geno Smith, who is listed as questionable with a groin injury.

If Smith is unable to play, Seattle will turn to Drew Lock with recently signed Sean Mannion as the backup.

Running backs Kenneth Walker (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee), and nose tackle Jaron Reed (hamstring) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle) also are listed as questionable.

Kinlaw’s two sacks is more than he had in any of his first three seasons after being a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2020 NFL Draft. Kinlaw now has 3.5 sacks in 36 games (23 starts).

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks highlighted Kinlaw’s consistency, as well as his improved play against the run.

“I love the way he's playing with lower pad level,” Wilks said. “Really, as we talk about all the time, trying to create a new line of scrimmage, playing on their side of the ball. Everything we do is about penetration, and you can see that with him.”

The 49ers also will turn to backups Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis for significant playing time as part of the team’s rotation along the defensive line.

Dwelley is expected to miss multiple games with a high-ankle sprain. Luter, who is turning into a standout on special teams, also could be out of action beyond this week with his injury.

49ers injury report for Week 14 vs. the Seahawks:

Out

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee)

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

Doubtful

G Spencer Burford (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast