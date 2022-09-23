49ers injury report: Arik Armstead still out of practice

The 49ers’ practice participation report from Thursday was largely unchanged from Wednesday, which again comes with a little good and a little bad news.

For Denver, a handful of their absent players from Wednesday were back for Thursday as they trend toward being healthier for Sunday night.

Here’s the full report from Thursday:

Did not participate

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

DL Arik Armstead (foot)

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

OT Colton McKivitz (ankle)

It’s two days in a row of no practice for Armstead. Despite head coach Kyle Shanahan expressing optimism that Armstead would be ready for Sunday night, two days of non-participations doesn’t bode well for his availability in Week 3. McKivitz is a new addition to the report. He practiced in full Wednesday, but sat out Thursday.

Limited participation

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle (groin)

Another limited session is good news as Kittle aims to avoid a setback while he targets a Week 3 return to action.

Full participation

(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Williams has gotten off to an uncharacteristic start after not playing in any preseason games. An extra day off and two games under his belt should get him back on track in time to face a very good Denver defense.

Denver Broncos

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Did not participate

WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder)

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

Limited participation

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip)

LB Josey Jewell (calf)

DT D.J. Jones (ankle)

DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck)

G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

DT Mike Purcell (elbow)

CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder)

OT Billy Turner (knee)

Full participation

DE Randy Gregory (knee)

G Dalton Risner (elbow)

S Caden Sterns (hip)

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

