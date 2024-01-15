49ers to host Packers in divisional playoff round after upset of Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers know whom they will face in the NFC divisional playoff round, even if they don’t know exactly when.

San Francisco had the comfort of watching Super Wild Card Weekend from home after securing the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, and didn't have to wait long to learn its first opponent.

The 49ers officially will play the Green Bay Packers next weekend at Levi's Stadium after they defeated the No. 2-seeded Dallas Cowboys 48-32 in a stunning upset Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love torched the Dallas defense, completing 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Aaron Jones rushed 21 times for 118 yards and three more scores.

The Packers entered the playoffs as the NFC's No. 7 seed and automatically drew the top-seeded 49ers with their win because of Green Bay being the lowest seed remaining -- regardless of what happened in the Detroit Lions-Los Angeles Rams game Sunday night at Ford Field and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Philadelphia Eagles game Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The 49ers, who will be well-rested after sitting most of their starters in Week 18 before enjoying the first-round bye, can begin preparing for a young Packers team that will look to snap a four-game playoff losing streak to San Francisco. The date and time of the game will be announced later.

