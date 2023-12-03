49ers' Greenlaw, Eagles security chief ejected after sideline quarrel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers Faithful knew Sunday's game between San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles would be a fiery matchup, but they likely didn't expect non-players to be involved in the tension.

Star 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro both were ejected from the Week 13 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in the third quarter after an altercation between the two on the Philadelphia sideline.

Dre Greenlaw was ejected after this incident with the Eagles security chief



pic.twitter.com/2fHcTnEpRj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 3, 2023

Things are starting to get heated in Philly 😅



pic.twitter.com/ZHvuZ7wC6G — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 3, 2023

Before the quarrel between Greenlaw and DiSandro, the 49ers linebacker was called for unnecessary roughness after slamming Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground near the sideline. DiSandro took exception to the tackle, and an argument ensued.

The security chief received a standing ovation from Eagles fans as he left the field.

Eagles fans gave the team's chief security officer a standing ovation as he left the field pic.twitter.com/OpKDm2u128 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 3, 2023

It certainly wasn't Greenlaw's first unnecessary roughness penalty this season, and he most recently was ejected for a hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the 2022 NFL season.

While the Eagles went on to score on that eventful drive, the 49ers answered back with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to wideout Deebo Samuel and extended their lead to 27-13.