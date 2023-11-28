49ers great Willis a Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 semifinalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis advanced to the semifinalist round for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Willis was named among the top 25 modern-era candidates from the original list of 173 nominees. He advanced to the final 15 the past two years.

Running back Ricky Watters, who played for the 49ers from 1992 to ’94, and wide receiver Anquan Boldin, a member of the 49ers from 2013 to ’15, are also among those advancing to the semifinalist round.

Two first-time eligible candidates made the cut to semifinalist: Tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers. Both last played in the 2018 season. To be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Running back Tiki Barber, in his 12th year of eligibility, was the only other first-time semifinalist.

Willis was a seven-time Pro Bowl player in his eight NFL seasons. He was named first-team All-Pro five times, and was selected to the NFL All-Decade team for the 2010s.

The current list of 25 will be reduced to 15 finalists in voting among the 50-member selection committee at a later date.

A maximum of five modern-era candidates can be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The committee will select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8.

In addition to the modern-era candidates, the committee will also consider coach/contributor Buddy Parker and seniors finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, but the bylaws for the selection committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

Here is list of 2024 modern-era semifinalists:

—Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

—Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

—Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2021-24)

—Tiki Barber, RB – 1997-2006 New York Giants | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)

—Anquan Boldin, WR – 2003-09 Arizona Cardinals, 2010-12 Baltimore Ravens, 2013-15 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

—London Fletcher, LB – 1998-2001 St. Louis Rams, 2002-06 Buffalo Bills, 2007-2013 Washington Redskins | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

—Dwight Freeney, DE – 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

—Antonio Gates, TE – 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)

—Eddie George, RB – 1996-2003 Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans, 2004 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2022, 2024)

—James Harrison, LB – 2002-2012, 2014-17 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2013 Cincinnati Bengals, 2017 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2023-24)

—Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2021, 2023-24)

—Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 10 – 2015-2024)

—Andre Johnson, WR – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Robert Mathis, DE/LB – 2003-2016 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Julius Peppers, DE – 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers, 2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2024)

—Steve Smith Sr., WR – 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)

—Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2017-2024)

—Ricky Watters, RB – 1992-94 San Francisco 49ers, 1995-97 Philadelphia Eagles, 1998-2001 Seattle Seahawks | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2020, 2022-24)

—Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)

—Vince Wilfork, DT – 2004-2014 New England Patriots, 2015-16 Houston Texans | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2022-24)

—Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2020-24)

—Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2024)

