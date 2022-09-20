With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster.

They’ve set out to find at least one more.

According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.

Of the five passers, Glennon has the most NFL playing experience. He has appeared in 40 games with 31 starts since entering the league as a third-round pick in 2013. While he’s started nine games over the past two seasons, he hasn’t won a start since 2017 when he was with Chicago.

Last year with the Giants, Glennon completed 54 percent of his passes for 790 yards with four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

McCarron has appeared in 17 games with four starts, Hogan nine games with one start, Gilbert eight games with two starts, and Benkert one game.

While Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since the club acquired him in 2017, Purdy was a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Lance underwent successful surgery to repair a fibula fracture and ligament disruption on Monday.

49ers work out five quarterbacks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk