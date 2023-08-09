49ers' first unofficial depth chart includes interesting QB twist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The long wait is over for football-starved 49ers fans.

San Francisco dropped its first unofficial depth chart Tuesday in the week leading up to Sunday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

The unofficial depth chart is put together by the 49ers' communications team -- not the coaching staff -- but it’s always interesting to see how things are shaping up in training camp.

The #49ers official unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1 of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/1vBx43X9EC — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 8, 2023

One interesting note was -- shocker -- in the quarterbacks room. Brock Purdy was listed as the starting quarterback, as expected, but Trey Lance and Sam Darnold were separated by the word “or,” meaning neither quarterback has clearly jumped ahead of the other in the battle for the backup position.

Purdy is unlikely to play Sunday, but he will suit up Thursday and Friday for joint practices against the Raiders. The battle for the backup spot between Lance and Darnold should start to gain traction in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud III were listed as the two backups to stars Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, who are locked in as the offense’s top two options on the outside. Danny Gray, Ronnie Bell, Chris Conley and Willie Snead IV were the next four names listed at receiver on the depth chart.

Ji’Ayir Brown, the 49ers’ third-round pick in April, was slotted behind Tashuan Gipson Sr. as the 49ers’ backup free safety.



San Francisco’s depth chart and roster decisions will only get clearer from here as fringe players try to make a name for themselves in the three-week preseason.

