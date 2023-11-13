49ers, Eagles both were calling Broncos at trade deadline about Patrick Surtain

On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that the 49ers "checked in on" the availability of multiple defensive backs, including Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The 49ers weren't alone.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, both the 49ers and Eagles explored the possibility of trading for Surtain.

They both were calling the Broncos, and they each were concerned that the other would end up with Surtain.

It wasn't to be, however, because the Broncos wouldn't trade him without a major haul. The Broncos see Surtain as someone who checks every box.

Per Schefter, the 49ers also looked into possibly trading for Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.