Which 49ers defensive players could stop Eagles' ‘Tush Push' play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Philadelphia Eagles and their signature play -- the "Tush Push," "Brotherly Shove" or whatever you'd like to call it -- have been the talk of the NFL this season.

But which 49ers defensive player would be the best at stopping it? During the latest "Ask Papa" segment on "49ers Talk," NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Greg Papa discussed.

Maiocco joked it would be best to keep Nick Bosa out of "harm's way," but luckily, San Francisco has plenty of capable defenders up front.

"You want [Arik] Armstead and [Javon] Hargrave," Maiocco said of who he would want to lineup opposite the Eagles' guards and center Jason Kelce. "[Kevin] Givens because of the leverage."

Kelce facing off against Armstead and Hargave on the inside of such a scrum certainly will be must-watch TV, if the play and this game already weren't before. The 49ers have been hard at work all week preparing for the Eagles, and naturally, the "Tush Push" play has been brought up often in questions.

Hargrave, who played for Philadelphia last season before joining San Francisco in free agency, told reporters "I wish" when asked if he knew how to stop the play, which features Jalen Hurts lining up behind Kelce for a quarterback sneak rather than driving forward by himself.

Kyle Shanahan, though, offered a perfect solution to the nearly unstoppable play.

"I know it's possible to stop, but it's proven that it's extremely hard," the 49ers coach said this week. "So you try to keep them out of those situations."

The 49ers will look to keep the Eagles' "Brotherly Shove" at bay during their Week 13 game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

