49ers cut Isaiah Oliver

The 49ers released veteran cornerback Isaiah Oliver on Friday, the team announced.

The move saves $2 million in salary cap space.

Oliver appeared in all 17 games last season, but he played only four snaps or fewer per game in six of the last nine games. He did not play a single down on defense in the postseason but saw action on 35 special teams snaps.

He totaled 58 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery in 2023.

Oliver originally signed with the 49ers last March.

The Falcons made him a second-round pick in 2018, and Oliver spent his first five seasons in Atlanta. He played 62 games with 38 starts for the Falcons.

In his six-year career, Oliver has totaled 270 tackles, three interceptions, 36 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.