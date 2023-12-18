49ers clinch NFC West title with decisive win over Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers clinched the NFC West title for the second consecutive season with a decisive 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.

✅ Beat the Cardinals

✅ Clinch the NFC West pic.twitter.com/npotfJ6vkd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 18, 2023

San Francisco swept its divisional slate of games in back-to-back seasons, tying an NFC West record with its 12th straight win over a divisional foe. The most recent team to have a comparable run of dominance against divisional opponents was the St. Louis Rams, who also won 12 consecutive NFC West games from 1999-2000.

This season's divisional crown is the 49ers' third in the last five seasons, and it marks the first time that San Francisco has claimed the NFC West title in back-to-back seasons since 2011-2012.

The 49ers have won six games in a row by double digits, tying a franchise record for consecutive wins by 10 or more points, which the team accomplished in 1987 and 1993.

Sunday's win over Arizona improved Kyle Shanahan's regular-season record against the NFC West to 24-18 since taking over as 49ers coach in 2017, a remarkable turnaround after starting 2-10 in divisional games during his first two years with the team.

San Francisco remains the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture and will secure a first-round bye with victories in each of its three remaining games on the schedule.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast