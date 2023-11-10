49ers' Chase Young trade prompted Omenihu's funny quip to Armstead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Many 49ers players were in the weight room last week as the NFL trading deadline neared and it was time for the team to be excused for the bye week.

That’s when the chatter began.

News broke last Tuesday, approximately 90 minutes before the deadline, the 49ers acquired defensive end Chase Young in a trade from the Washington Commanders.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead received a phone call from Kansas City.

“Charles Omenihu called me and said, ‘Oh, y’all cheating now,’” Armstead said with a laugh on 49ers Talk.

Omenihu, whom the 49ers acquired at the trade deadline from the Houston Texans in 2021, signed with the Chiefs in the offseason as a fee agent. The 49ers added the biggest name to switch teams with the addition of Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It took social media by storm, of course,” Armstead said of the buzz at team headquarters upon the completion of the trade. “Chase is a great player. I think reuniting him with Nick (Bosa) is a special story. I know they’re going to be able to build chemistry like they had in college. That’s how I found out about it.”

Young already is listed atop the 49ers’ depth chart at defensive end with his former Ohio State teammate Bosa holding down the starting role at the other edge position. Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick of the 49ers in 2019 and is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Armstead expressed surprise that 49ers general manager John Lynch was able to pull off a deal to acquire Young and give up only a special compensatory pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in return.

“Organizationally, you can stockpile talent without giving up much, it’s a no-brainer,” Armstead said. “I don’t know how Washington let him leave, but that’s on them. He’s here now.

“Guys are obviously excited, but now it’s time to get to work. It was exciting news over the bye week. We’re excited to have him, and he’s going to be tremendous for our team. And now it’s time to go put it out on the field.”

