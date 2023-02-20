49ers 'out for blood,' will knock Eagles off NFC throne, Peter Schrager claims

Schrager: 49ers 'out for blood,' will knock Eagles off NFC throne originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles’ three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, their status in the NFC was dominant for the majority of the 2022 NFL season.

While that figures not to change much heading into next season, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager pointed out one team he believes could knock the Eagles off their NFC throne.

“The Eagles were so dominant, they ran through the NFC,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football" last week. “They lost to one team in the conference and that was [the] Washington [Commanders] and they quickly went through the playoffs and outscored opponents 69-14 before the Super Bowl, and yet I kind of want to see the 49ers get a chance to run it back.”

“I feel like we were robbed of what could’ve been an all-time showdown between a great defense and an amazing offensive line, and I feel like the Niners actually bring back a lot of their star players [next season].”

San Francisco has 23 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency and many big decisions ahead, with Jimmie Ward and Mike McGlinchey headlining that list.

And while the biggest question remains who will be the starter under center come fall, the 49ers do have many certainties when it comes to next season’s roster.

Most of their star players are set and will be back next season.

"The 49ers have this feeling of unfinished business," Schrager said. "I feel like the 49ers feel like they still belong in the Super Bowl. And you heard that all Super Bowl week, from everyone... Niners are out for blood."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast