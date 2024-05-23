49ers' Aiyuk, Samuel among PFF's top-10 NFL wide receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have developed into a dynamic tandem, but where do the 49ers stars rank among their peers at the wide receiver position?

Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson released a list ranking his top-32 NFL wideouts, with Aiyuk and Samuel both falling in the top-10. San Francisco's duo also is the only pair of teammates who were ranked in the top-10 of Monson's list. (h/t Niners Nation)

Aiyuk earned the No. 8 spot in Monson's ranking on the heels of his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving campaign. The 26-year-old wideout recorded 75 receptions for 1,375 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season, receiving a Second-Team All-Pro selection for his breakout performance.

"A devastating route runner and explosive threat, Brandon Aiyuk is one of the most efficient receivers in the game whose overall numbers are held back only by the offense he plays in and the sheer quantity of other options within it," Monson wrote.

While Aiyuk has to share targets with fellow offensive stars like Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey, the 26-year-old receiver still made the most of his touches. Aiyuk averaged 17.9 yards per reception during the 2023 season -- the second-highest total in the NFL among qualified receivers.

Although Samuel had a down year by his standards in 2023, the dynamic do-it-all weapon still remains among the most respected players at his position, coming in at the No. 10 spot in Monson's rankings.

The All-Pro had 57 receptions for 802 yards and three receiving touchdowns last season, adding 159 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. While Samuel does not fit the mold of a traditional No. 1 receiving option, his unique skill set still holds tremendous value.

"Part running back, part receiver and all playmaker, he led the league with 32 broken tackles last year, 10 more than any other receiver," Monson wrote. "His absences from the lineup due to injury also coincided with the 49ers’ biggest wobbles during the season."

Samuel injured his shoulder during the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, missing the remainder of the game and San Francisco's next two contests. The 49ers went 0-3 over that span, with their highly efficient offense taking a noteworthy step back during Samuel's absence due to the injury.

As San Francisco attempts to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2024, quarterback Brock Purdy confidently can take the field knowing he has two of the most dynamic receiving threats in the game at his disposal.

