49ers activate DL Robert Beal from IR, place George Odum on IR

The 49ers placed George Odum on injured reserve Monday.

Odum tore his biceps against the Seahawks in Week 12.

He appeared in 11 games this season with a team-high 10 special teams tackles.

The 49ers activated defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. off injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Beal, a fifth-round rookie, went on the injured reserve list Aug. 30 with a hamstring injury. He was one of three players the 49ers designated to return to practice Nov. 6.