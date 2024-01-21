49ers take 7-3 lead on Packers, but Deebo Samuel questionable to return

The NFL playoffs have lacked much drama thus far.

Through the first seven playoff games, the only lead change came in the first half of the first one when the Texans took the lead from the Browns. Since then, the team that has scored first has won.

The Packers scored first Saturday night, but got only a field goal.

Despite dominating the first half, the Packers find themselves trailing 7-3.

The 49ers, who punted after five plays on their first drive, took over at their own 14 after the defense stopped Jordan Love on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-one. They went 86 yards in 12 plays.

George Kittle caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy after the quarterback bought some time.

The Packers took the opening kickoff and did to San Francisco what they did to Dallas last week. They marched right down the field. Unlike last week, the Packers settled for a field goal after stalling at the San Francisco 11. Anders Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal.

The 49ers, though, have a concern with Deebo Samuel in the training room. He is questionable to return with a shoulder injury on a hit from Jaire Alexander.

He missed Weeks 7 and 8 with a shoulder injury.