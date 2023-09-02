49ers 10 biggest cap hits in 2023 feature 2 players no longer with team

It turns out the NFL’s salary cap is, in fact, real.

While teams can manipulate numbers to make contracts work in one year, it typically means they’re going to wind up paying for such a maneuver down the line.

The 49ers are a prime example of that with their restructures of defensive end Dee Ford’s deal.

His multiple restructures helped alleviate some of his cap number while he was playing, but it pushed those salary cap hits into future years. Now they’re sitting right up against the cap in 2023 with one of their biggest cap hits belonging to Ford despite the fact he hasn’t played for the team since Week 7 of the 2021 season.

This is the last year the 49ers will have Ford counting against the cap, but it’s not going to come cheap. Here are the 49ers’ biggest cap hits in 2023 including Ford’s dead cap charge, and another dead cap charge from a player no longer with San Francisco:

LT Trent Williams

2023 cap number: $27,227,424

DL Arik Armstead

2023 cap number: $23,755,883

TE George Kittle

2023 cap number: $18,033,751

2023 cap number: $17,859,000

Bosa’s cap number will likely drop once (if?) his extension gets signed.

LB Fred Warner

2023 cap number: $9,049,000

WR Deebo Samuel

2023 cap number: $8,653,529

DE Dee Ford (Retired)

2023 cap number: $8,589,999

DL Javon Hargrave

2023 cap number: $6,595,000

2023 cap number: $6,395,000

FB Kyle Juszczyk

2023 cap number: $6,565,221



CB Charvarius Ward

2023 cap number: $6,421,000

