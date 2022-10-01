49ers 1 shy of Steelers for most MNF wins

The 49ers need a win Monday night against the Rams to keep pace in the NFC West. They’ll also need a win to keep pace with the Steelers on the all-time Monday Night Football wins list.

San Francisco sits in second all-time with 50 MNF wins. Their 50th victory came last year against the Rams in Week 10. Ahead of them sit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 51 MNF victories. That 50th win for the 49ers briefly tied them with Pittsburgh, but the Steelers last season knocked off the Browns 24-16 on the final Monday night game of the year in Week 17 to regain the all-time lead.

Recent history says the 49ers are in good position to snag that 51st win. They’re 10-4 in their last 14 MNF contests, and they’re 7-4 against the Rams since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017.

San Francisco badly needs a Week 4 victory regardless of the MNF wins record. A win puts them at 2-2 and either at the top, or a game back of, the division depending on the outcome of the Cardinals’ game. Falling to 1-3 would put the 49ers in a tough spot in their hunt for a division crown and in their quest for a playoff spot.

The 49ers and Rams kick off at 5:15pm PT from Levi’s Stadium on Monday.

