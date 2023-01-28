These 49 Cowboys players are under contract for 2023 with these terms

The Dallas Cowboys have work to do to compile their coaching staff, but as soon as they complete that, the sole focus of the front office will be planning who will be a part of their attempt to end the drought. Dallas, like the rest of the NFL, has to contemplate what pieces they need to add through free agency and the draft, but also assess what assets they have in house.

Things are all related. Dallas has to figure out if any of the pieces they have under contract need to be swapped out for cap space, place hold or be built around. With a hat tip to OverTheCap for the details, here’s a look at every player Dallas has under contract for 2023.

QB Dak Prescott

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit:$49,130,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money:$89,070,000

Contract End Date:2024

DE Demarcus Lawrence

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $26 million

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $35 million

Contract End Date: 2024

RG Zack Martin

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

2023 Cap Hit: $19,890,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $16,860,000

Contract End Date: 2024

OT Tyron Smith

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $17,605,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $8,010,000

Contract End Date: 2023

RB Ezekiel Elliott

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $16,720,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,860,000

Contract End Date: 2026

WR Michael Gallup

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $13,823,529

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $19,000,000

Contract End Date: 2026

DE Dorance Armstrong

Jul 26, 2018; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (74) looks on during training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $7,250,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3 million

Contract End Date: 2023

Safety Jayron Kearse

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $6,161,765

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,750,000

Contract End Date: 2023

CB Jourdan Lewis

Sep 25, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $5,872,550

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,166,668

Contract End Date: 2023

CB Trevon Diggs

Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) runs off of the field after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $4,847,256

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $539,256

Contract End Date: 2023

Edge/LB Micah Parsons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $4,658,125

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,092,604

Contract End Date: 2024

WR CeeDee Lamb

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $4,457,732

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $4,457,732

Contract End Date: 2023

Safety Malik Hooker

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $4,320,588

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $850,000

Contract End Date: 2023

OL Tyler Smith

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $3,042,981

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,954,731

Contract End Date: 2025

Punter Bryan Anger

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

2023 Cap Hit: $3,000,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,600,000

Contract End Date: 2024

DT Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) reacts as he walks off the field after beating the New York Giants 21-6 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

2023 Cap Hit: $2,985,989

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $240,989

Contract End Date: 2023

Center Tyler Biadasz

This is a 2020 photo of Tyler Biadasz of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

2023 Cap Hit: $2,868,600

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $123,600

Contract End Date: 2023

CB Kelvin Joseph

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

2023 Cap Hit: $2,122,135

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,509,514

Contract End Date: 2024

DE Sam Williams

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,414,603

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,494,842

Contract End Date: 2025

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in action at practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

2023 Cap Hit: $1,387,144

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $529,524

Contract End Date: 2024

DL Chauncey Golston

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Chauncey Golston #99 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $1,340,887

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $467,850

Contract End Date: 2024

CB Nahshon Wright

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,305,232

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $420,308

Contract End Date: 2024

WR Jalen Tolbert

South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

2023 Cap Hit: $1,167,209

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $686,301

Contract End Date: 2025

LB Jabril Cox

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox (48) defends during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

2023 Cap Hit: $1,132,812

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $385,624

Contract End Date: 2024

QB Will Grier

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) in the pocket in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,080,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2023

OT Josh Ball

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Josh Ball (75) during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,064,836

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $249,672

Contract End Date: 2024

TE Jake Ferguson

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates catching a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,046,220

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $528,660

Contract End Date: 2025

Safety Sheldrick Redwine

Aug 19, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (29) works out during a joint practice with the New York Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

LB Devante Bond

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devante Bond (51) participates in drills during a combined NFL practice at the Los Angeles Rams’ practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2023

TE Sean McKeon

Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon (84) makes a catch during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2023

WR Simi Fehoko

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Simi Fehoko (81) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,000,038

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $120,076

Contract End Date: 2024

DT Quinton Bohanna

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (98) warms up during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

2023 Cap Hit: $987,119

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $94,238

Contract End Date: 2024

DB Israel Mukuamu

Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $972,676

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $65,352

Contract End Date: 2024

Center Matt Farniok

Dallas Cowboys guard Matt Farniok (68) prepares to block during an NFL football practice in Frisco, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

2023 Cap Hit: $965,675

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $51,350

Contract End Date: 2024

OT Matt Waletzko

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Matt Waletzko (71) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $950,873

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $242,619

Contract End Date: 2025

CB Daron Bland

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Bland had two interception in the second half. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $946,197

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $228,591

Contract End Date: 2025

LB Damone Clark

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (53) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $930,639

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $181,917

Contract End Date: 2025

LB Devin Harper

May 14, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (50) goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $914,380

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $133,140

Contract End Date: 2025

TE Peyton Hendershot

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Peyton Hendershot #89 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during the second half in the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

2023 Cap Hit: $875,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,000

Contract End Date: 2024

Safety Markquese Bell

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $875,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,000

Contract End Date: 2024

Returner Kavontae Turpin

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin (2) reacts during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

RB Malik Davis

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Oxnard, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2023

TE Ian Bunting

Aug 2, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Ian Bunting (89) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2023

Center Brock Hoffman

Nov 27, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Brock Hoffman (76) celebrates after the Hokies’ game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

CB Isaac Tayler-Stuart

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (36) takes his stance during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

2023 Cap Hit: $751,666

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,334

Contract End Date: 2024

Safety Juanyeh Thomas

Aug 18, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (40) catches the ball during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

Center Alec Lindstrom

Dallas Cowboys center Alex Lindstrom (65) goes through drills during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

Safety Tyler Coyle

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Tyler Coyle (31) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

WR Dontario Drummond

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024

