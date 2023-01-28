These 49 Cowboys players are under contract for 2023 with these terms
The Dallas Cowboys have work to do to compile their coaching staff, but as soon as they complete that, the sole focus of the front office will be planning who will be a part of their attempt to end the drought. Dallas, like the rest of the NFL, has to contemplate what pieces they need to add through free agency and the draft, but also assess what assets they have in house.
Things are all related. Dallas has to figure out if any of the pieces they have under contract need to be swapped out for cap space, place hold or be built around. With a hat tip to OverTheCap for the details, here’s a look at every player Dallas has under contract for 2023.
QB Dak Prescott
2023 Cap Hit:$49,130,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money:$89,070,000
Contract End Date:2024
DE Demarcus Lawrence
2023 Cap Hit: $26 million
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $35 million
Contract End Date: 2024
RG Zack Martin
2023 Cap Hit: $19,890,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $16,860,000
Contract End Date: 2024
OT Tyron Smith
2023 Cap Hit: $17,605,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $8,010,000
Contract End Date: 2023
RB Ezekiel Elliott
2023 Cap Hit: $16,720,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,860,000
Contract End Date: 2026
WR Michael Gallup
2023 Cap Hit: $13,823,529
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $19,000,000
Contract End Date: 2026
DE Dorance Armstrong
2023 Cap Hit: $7,250,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3 million
Contract End Date: 2023
Safety Jayron Kearse
2023 Cap Hit: $6,161,765
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,750,000
Contract End Date: 2023
CB Jourdan Lewis
2023 Cap Hit: $5,872,550
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,166,668
Contract End Date: 2023
CB Trevon Diggs
2023 Cap Hit: $4,847,256
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $539,256
Contract End Date: 2023
Edge/LB Micah Parsons
2023 Cap Hit: $4,658,125
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,092,604
Contract End Date: 2024
WR CeeDee Lamb
2023 Cap Hit: $4,457,732
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $4,457,732
Contract End Date: 2023
Safety Malik Hooker
2023 Cap Hit: $4,320,588
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $850,000
Contract End Date: 2023
OL Tyler Smith
2023 Cap Hit: $3,042,981
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,954,731
Contract End Date: 2025
Punter Bryan Anger
2023 Cap Hit: $3,000,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,600,000
Contract End Date: 2024
DT Neville Gallimore
2023 Cap Hit: $2,985,989
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $240,989
Contract End Date: 2023
Center Tyler Biadasz
2023 Cap Hit: $2,868,600
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $123,600
Contract End Date: 2023
CB Kelvin Joseph
2023 Cap Hit: $2,122,135
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,509,514
Contract End Date: 2024
DE Sam Williams
2023 Cap Hit: $1,414,603
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,494,842
Contract End Date: 2025
DT Osa Odighizuwa
2023 Cap Hit: $1,387,144
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $529,524
Contract End Date: 2024
DL Chauncey Golston
2023 Cap Hit: $1,340,887
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $467,850
Contract End Date: 2024
CB Nahshon Wright
2023 Cap Hit: $1,305,232
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $420,308
Contract End Date: 2024
WR Jalen Tolbert
2023 Cap Hit: $1,167,209
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $686,301
Contract End Date: 2025
LB Jabril Cox
2023 Cap Hit: $1,132,812
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $385,624
Contract End Date: 2024
QB Will Grier
2023 Cap Hit: $1,080,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2023
OT Josh Ball
2023 Cap Hit: $1,064,836
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $249,672
Contract End Date: 2024
TE Jake Ferguson
2023 Cap Hit: $1,046,220
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $528,660
Contract End Date: 2025
Safety Sheldrick Redwine
2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
LB Devante Bond
2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2023
TE Sean McKeon
2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2023
WR Simi Fehoko
2023 Cap Hit: $1,000,038
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $120,076
Contract End Date: 2024
DT Quinton Bohanna
2023 Cap Hit: $987,119
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $94,238
Contract End Date: 2024
DB Israel Mukuamu
2023 Cap Hit: $972,676
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $65,352
Contract End Date: 2024
Center Matt Farniok
2023 Cap Hit: $965,675
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $51,350
Contract End Date: 2024
OT Matt Waletzko
2023 Cap Hit: $950,873
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $242,619
Contract End Date: 2025
CB Daron Bland
2023 Cap Hit: $946,197
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $228,591
Contract End Date: 2025
LB Damone Clark
2023 Cap Hit: $930,639
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $181,917
Contract End Date: 2025
LB Devin Harper
2023 Cap Hit: $914,380
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $133,140
Contract End Date: 2025
TE Peyton Hendershot
2023 Cap Hit: $875,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,000
Contract End Date: 2024
Safety Markquese Bell
2023 Cap Hit: $875,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $10,000
Contract End Date: 2024
Returner Kavontae Turpin
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
RB Malik Davis
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2023
TE Ian Bunting
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2023
Center Brock Hoffman
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
CB Isaac Tayler-Stuart
2023 Cap Hit: $751,666
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,334
Contract End Date: 2024
Safety Juanyeh Thomas
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
Center Alec Lindstrom
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
Safety Tyler Coyle
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024
WR Dontario Drummond
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024