45th annual Albert Gallatin Regatta expected to draw thousands of spectators

The Albert Gallatin Regatta is back for its 45th year in Fayette County.

Sixty-five powerboats are participating in the race at Point Marion Park during the free two-day annual event.

The festival also features live entertainment and a carnival and wraps up on Sunday evening with a basketball tournament and fireworks show.

“Our mission is to bring our community together in unity, along with our surrounding communities as well. Our Albert Gallatin Regatta is the biggest event we have all year long,” said Wendy Cottrell from Riverfront Park Associates — the group that organizes the event.

Thousands of people are expected to come out and enjoy the festivities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday Slippery Rock University mourns football player who died suddenly Route 65 reopens in Beaver County after crews clean downed trees, wires/ VIDEO: Candy store owner remembers 13-year-old boy killed on bike after leaving shop DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts