4-star QB Madden Iamaleava commits to UCLA football

Four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava is staying in the Golden State for the next chapter of his football career, with the Warren (Downey, Calif.) senior committing to the UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

Iamaleava made the announcement via X (formerly twitter):

The 6-foot-3 QB’s decision to stay in Southern California adds an element of buzz for the first-year Big Ten program and coach, DeShaun Foster, who now has his highest-rated recruit since taking the helm in Westwood.

It also upgrades an already impressive QB Room for coach Eric Bieniemy, who’s earned an ironclad reputation as an offense guru at the NFL level. And now, the Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator is flexing his recruiting abilities, which, as Madden explained to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, factored heavily into the commit.

“UCLA was my childhood favorite school,” Iamaleava said. “I love the new staff and fit the offense really well. Eric Bieniemy recruited me really hard and spent a lot of time with me getting to know me as a person, not just as a QB.”

The 6-foot-3 QB is the younger brother of former 5-star recruit and current Tennessee Vols talent Nico Iamaleava — who has fans in Knoxville excited for the follow-up act to his impressive performance against Iowa in Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Both should make for must-see moments in the years ahead, with many in the SoCal area first anticipating Madden’s senior high school season after a junior campaign ended with 3,626 yards passing and 43 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports