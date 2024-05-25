4-star linebacker Gavin Nix plans for his official visit to Oregon

Oregon’s nationwide recruiting efforts keep going at full throttle as four-star linebacker Gavin Nix is seriously thinking about coming to Eugene to play football.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder from Bradenton, Flor. has set his official visit date to Oregon for June 14. He has two other official visit dates set as well. Nix will look at Miami on June 7 and Florida State June 21.

It would be quite the get for the Ducks as Nix is the 11th-rated linebacker in the country and the 15th overall player in the state of Florida. Oregon seems to be in the battle a lot recently with Miami and Florida State for coaches as well as players.

Playing in the Big Ten could help in recruiting kids such as this as the Ducks will be playing closer to the East Coast more often.

Florida and Miami are also in on Nix.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire