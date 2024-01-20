4-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks commits to Ohio State 2024 recruiting class

Ohio State is not done building its 2024 recruiting class.

On Saturday, the Buckeyes landed four-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks out of Painesville, Ohio. Kirks was a Washington commit, who did not sign with the Huskies in the early signing period.

Kirks ended his Washington commitment Jan. 12, the same day Kalen DeBoer was hired to succeed Nick Saban at Alabama.

Kirks also took an official visit with Southern California in December.

Kirks' Ohio State offer did not come until Jan. 13 when he was on campus for an official visit.

Kirks, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive lineman out of Riverside High School, is the No. 251 player in the 2024 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 33 defensive lineman and No. 12-ranked Ohio prospect.

With Kirks, Ohio State has landed four of the top 12 Ohio prospects in the 2024 class along with cornerback Aaron Scott (No. 1), cornerback Bryce West (No. 2) and linebacker Garrett Stover (No. 5).

According to 247Sports, Kirks played in seven games as a senior, recording 43 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and 11.5 sacks.

Kirks is the third defensive lineman to commit to Ohio State in 2024, joining Eric Mensah and Eddrick Houston.

With Kirks, Ohio State has landed an in-state defensive lineman in the past two classes, after signing four-star Will Smith Jr. out of Dublin.

