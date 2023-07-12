4-star cornerback cuts top schools to 4, includes Florida

Florida football made the cut for one of the remaining blue-chip prep prospects still available in the 2024 recruiting cycle on Monday. Four-star cornerback Wardell Mack out of Lilburn (Georgia) Parkview final four schools was announced on Twitter via On3’s Hayes Fawcett and included the Florida Gators.

Billy Napier’s staff offered him a scholarship in early March and an April visit opened his eyes to what the Swamp had to offer. Subsequently, the rising high school senior made an official visit in the middle of June — right at the time that the program made a huge surge on the recruiting front. It appears he was very impressed with what he has seen so far.

Along with the Orange and Blue, the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns and Florida State Seminoles are also in contention for the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back.

Mack is ranked No. 115 overall and No. 13 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 70 and 7, respectively.

Texas currently has three crystal ball predictions for his talents from 247Sports while it places second in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives LSU the upper hand with a 78.5% chance of landing him — vs. 18.9% for the Longhorns.

