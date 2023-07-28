4-star Alpharetta TE Ethan Barbour names top schools

Four-star tight end recruit Ethan Barbour has named his top eight schools. Barbour is a member of the class of 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound tight end is the No. 4 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Barbour is ranked as the No. 157 recruit in his class and the No. 20 recruit in Georgia, per 247Sports.

Ethan Barbour plays high school football for Alpharetta High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Barbour holds over 30 total scholarship offers.

The Alpharetta standout visited Alabama and USC this summer. He also checked out Georgia football’s spring game back in April.

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have a commitment from the top tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Elyiss Williams.

Barbour’s top eight schools are Ohio State, South Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, USC, Auburn, Alabama, and Texas.

The four-star announced his top eight schools via social media:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire