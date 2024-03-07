Four-star running back Akylin Dear includes Ole Miss football, Mississippi State in his top 12

Top Mississippi running back Aklyin Dear released his top 12 schools, which include Ole Miss and Mississippi State making the cut.

According to 247Sports Composite, Dear, a four-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the class of 2025 from Quitman, posted on social media, "Where's home?"

Dear's list includes Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Texas, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Dear said the coaching staff at Ole Miss had been a highlight for him.

"I put Ole Miss in my top 12 because of my relationship with coach Kevin Smith, Lane Kiffin, Enrique Davis, and the rest of the staff," Dear said. "(They are) pretty cool, guys. They keep it real."

He also included Mississippi State because of relationships with staff and knows the grit in Starkville.

"My relationship with coach (Jeff) Lebby is different," he said. "He gives the energy like he’s from Mississippi and an absolute dog."

Last season, Dear rushed for 2,016 yards with 27 touchdowns and helped Quitman to an 8-3 record.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Akylin Dear includes Ole Miss football, Mississippi State in his top 12