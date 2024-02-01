4 recruits to pay attention to before signing day for Michigan State football

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith has made it known that the late signing period was going to be used by Michigan State to aid their 2024 recruiting class, and they are doing just that.

There is one position group that the staff is really focused on, and that is the defensive line, pursuing multiple prospects on the defensive front.

Along with the defensive line, the Spartans picked up commitments from kicker Martin Connington and wide receiver Jaylan Brown, who are expected to sign without hiccups.

Now, all the attention turns to four prospects as the official end of the 2024 recruiting cycle nears:

LB Jadyn Walker (Michigan State commit)

Thank you to everyone at Toledo for believing in me, but evaluating my future after an incredible conversation with @ScottieHazelton and receiving an offer from Michigan State, I am excited to announce I will be a Spartan! GO GREEN!!! 💚🤍@Coach_mtucker @PNHuskieFB @CoachTwichPN pic.twitter.com/4Bl5jED2H3 — Jadyn Walker (@JadynWalker20) September 9, 2023

Jadyn Walker has been committed since September, but elected not to sign, as USC has been pushing hard for the in state linebacker’s commitment. It is still a 50/50 as of now, if Walker will be a Spartan or a Trojan.

DT Dimitry Nicolas (Auburn commit)

February 7th 👀 — Dimitry Nicolas (@D1_hunch0) January 28, 2024

Auburn commit Dimitry Nicolas elected not to sign with the Tigers and it may be a blessing for MSU. The Spartans hosted Nicolas on a visit this past weekend, and things seem to be trending well for Nicolas and MSU.

DT Mikeshun Beeler

CRYSTAL BALL: #MichiganState has the buzz for 2024 DT Mikeshun Beeler.@AllenTrieu & the @SpartanTailgate team have logged predictions for the Spartans. The Chicago (IL) Simeon product has offers from Oregon, TAMU, Colorado & 30 others. More (VIP): https://t.co/l0EI5gj7Ho pic.twitter.com/43VJLC06M5 — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) January 30, 2024

Chicago defensive tackle Mikeshun Beeler is another defensive tackle prospect the Spartans hosted and could be a very nice add this late in the cycle. Indiana is also pursuing here, but the Spartans are positioned in a very good spot.

DE Keona Wilhite

It’s official after a Great conversation with @Coach_Smith @DLCoachLegi I am blessed to announce I have Received and offer from @MSU_Football #GoGreen!! pic.twitter.com/eMUbS9i4xi — Keona Wilhite (@keona_wilhite34) January 21, 2024

Wilhite was once signed with Washington, but after the coaching change in Seattle, the defensive end prospect reopened his recruitment. That gave the Spartans the opportunity to pounce, and MSU has done a good job doing that. MSU is firmly in the mix alongside Nebraska and UCLA as a decision looms.

