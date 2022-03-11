4 potential trade destinations for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges stemming from multiple allegations of sexual assault/misconduct, and as a result, he’s expected to be traded in the near future.

Here are a few teams that are likely to pursue Watson as their next starting quarterback:

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks just ended the Russell Wilson era by shipping the legendary quarterback to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players. That now gives them the ammo to make a move of their own for a new starting quarterback, and Watson just might be their guy. Seattle now owns the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, as well as a pair of second-rounders, and multiple first-round picks next year. They have a huge need, and might be able to outbid any other team.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers whiffed on Sam Darnold last year, trading a second-round pick in this year’s draft for the former No. 3 overall selection, before passing on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL draft. That huge mistake leaves them without a franchise passer still, but they could package this year’s No. 6 overall pick in an offer for Watson. Carolina would likely have to include future picks, as well, considering they don’t have a pick in the second or third rounds this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Tom Brady indeed stays retired, the Bucs are left with a huge hole at the game’s most important position. The free agent market won’t offer them much, and unless they want to ride into 2022 with Blaine Gabbert or Kyle Trask, they might make a push for Watson. Tampa Bay’s draft picks are all late in the round thanks to their recent success, and they’d likely stay that way with Watson as their quarterback, so they’d have to send lots of them to Houston to beat out other offers.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles already have a franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, so it doesn’t make much sense for them to pursue Watson. If however, they feel differently, and believe Watson would give them a significant upgrade at the position, they have three first-round picks in this year’s draft with which to make a substantial offer. They should use those picks to build around Hurts instead, but NFL teams have made stranger moves in the past.

