(4) Coastal softball to face (5) Troy in SBC Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The seeds and matchups were announced for the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship. Coastal Carolina will be the No. 4 seed.

The single-elimination tournament will take place May 8-11 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas. The Chants will face No. 5 seed Troy in the Quarterfinals on May 9th. Troy won 2 of 3 games verse Coastal Carolina in the regular season.

