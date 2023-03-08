4 big winners from the NFL Scouting Combine for the Steelers to consider

Every year there are a handful of good players who show up and the NFL Scouting Combine and become great. This year was no different. Here are four big winners from the combine who should be on the Pittsburgh Steelers radar when it comes to the 2023 NFL draft.

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwester

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Adebawore is a stocky, powerful lineman who can come hard off the edge but holds up well inside at 280 pounds. Adebawore isn’t a first-round pick but could be an impact choice on day two for a team needing a guy who can pass rush out of the base defense and slide inside where he can out quick interior linemen.

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nolan Smith went into the combine as a fringe first-round pick thanks to his natural quickness and burst but a 4.39-second 40-yard dash cemented that status. Smith went from being a guy who might be had at No. 32 might be the Steelers target at No. 17 instead.

DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee has been somewhat overshadowed by teammate Myles Murphy but an impressive combine put his name back out there in a big way. Bresee had a down 2022 season but after running a 4.86 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds, he’s making a strong case to be the second defensive tackle off the board.

S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 safety class isn’t great but Sydney Brown had a solid effort at the combine, showed some elite athleticism and could find himself being taken on day two for a team looking for a big-hitting strong safety.

