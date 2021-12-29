4 big Steelers questions we are asking this week

As the season winds down for the Pittsburgh Steelers several questions have been on our minds. This week the Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs and some of these pertain directly to this week and others are more big picture for this team. Here are the four big questions on our minds this week.

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing his last home game this week?

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

As someone who watched Terry Bradshaw play his entire career and now having watched Ben Roethlisberger do the same, it’s a little heavy to think on Monday it will likely be the last time Roethlisberger plays a game at Heinz Field. Big Ben is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will be missed.

What does the future hold for Kevin Colbert?

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the free agents the Steelers have to sign in the offseason, it gets missed that general manager Kevin Colbert is going to be one of them. Colbert has been in charge of the front office since 2000 and could be an even bigger loss than Roethlisberger.

Will Chris Morgan fix the offensive line?

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke very highly of new offensive line coach Chris Morgan on Tuesday and said he can’t wait to see Morgan put his own spin on the offensive line. I’m dying to know what that means but anything has to be an improvement.

Will T.J. Watt's mystery rib injury cost him DPOY?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last week outside linebacker T.J. Watt had his worst game of the season while playing through a rib injury he and his head coach didn’t want to acknowledge. Watt has already missed two games this season with injuries and now the injury that isn’t really an injury could realistically cost him Defensive Player of the Year.

