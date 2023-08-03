39 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 39 for New England
The New England Patriots have officially reached the 39-day mark in our countdown series to their 2023 regular season opener. Today, we’re listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 39 jersey.
Fan-favorite running back Danny Woodhead is a name that many Patriots fans remember. The former undrafted free agent came to New England from the New York Jets and served as a reliable third-down option for quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots offense.
He was just one of those special players that fit into the offense perfectly and consistently found ways to make plays.
However, one of the true forgotten Patriots on this list is former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Steven Jackson. He made a pit stop in New England at the tail-end of his career and appeared in two games for the Patriots. It was an unlikely pairing that barely lasted a month.
Of course, Woodhead and Jackson weren’t the only ones to wear the number. Let’s take a look at every player throughout Patriots’ franchise history that has ever worn a No. 39 jersey (via Pro Football Reference).
DB Tae Hayes: 2022
DB D'Angelo Ross: 2021
S Jordan Richards: 2019
RB Travaris Cadet: 2015
RB Steven Jackson: 2015
CB Brandon Browner: 2014
RB Danny Woodhead: 2010-2012
RB Laurence Maroney: 2006-2009
DB Shawn Mayer: 2003
DB Rico Clark: 1999
RB Marvin Allen: 1988-1991
RB Sam Cunningham: 1973-1982
[lawrence-auto-related count=3]