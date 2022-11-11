Pac-12 basketball contains a lot of hot seat coaches this season

Reuters

A broad coalition of Mexican lawmakers is pushing to ban nearly 200 chemicals used in pesticides, saying they endanger human health, and the plan has alarmed farmers who say the move could devastate the country's food production. There is a growing movement in Mexico against the use of pesticides and genetically modified crops, but some in the government have said the latest proposal goes too far, too fast. Mexico has already started phasing out the herbicide glyphosate, found in Roundup, in a presidential decree that seeks to ban genetically modified corn in 2024.