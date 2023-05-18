3-star California TE Decker DeGraaf locks in official visit to Michigan State in June

Three-star tight Decker DeGraaf will be taking an official visit to Michigan State next month.

DeGraaf — who hails from Glendora, Calif. — announced on Wednesday that he’ll be visiting Michigan State from June 16 – 18. He is also scheduled to take an official visit to Washington the following weekend, according to 247Sports.

DeGraaf ranks as the No. 32 tight end and No. 663 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 50 player from the state of California.

DeGraaf holds offers from more than 15 programs, including Michigan State. Other notable programs to have offered DeGraaf includes Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cal, Houston, Miami (FL), Oregon State and Utah.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

Michigan State football transfer Keon Coleman chooses Florida State Michigan State football loses TCU transfer commit to Arkansas Michigan State football adds commitment from Colorado DT transfer Jalen Sami

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire