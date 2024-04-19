3-star California CB LaRue Zamorano to visit MSU this weekend

Michigan State football will host one of its top cornerback prospects in the 2025 class this weekend.

Three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano announced on Thursday that he’ll be at Michigan State this upcoming weekend for the team’s spring showcase event. Zamorano is from Corona, Calif. and is considered by some recruiting insiders as a top target for the Spartans in the 2025 class.

Zamorano ranks as the No. 37 cornerback in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s also listed as the No. 437 overall prospect in the country for the class.

Zamorano holds offers from nearly 20 programs, including Michigan State who offered in January, according to 247Sports. Other notable programs to offer him includes USC, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, Penn State and SMU.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire