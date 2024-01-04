3 Seahawks players named to 2023 NFC Pro Bowl team, plus 8 alternates

With the NFL season winding down, it’s almost All-Star game season. On Wednesday evening, the league announced the rosters for this year’s Pro Bowl teams for the NFC and the AFC.

This year the Seattle Seahawks have three players who made the cut for the NFC team, plus eight alternates…

LB Bobby Wagner

Now in his 12th season in the NFL, Bobby Wagner is still playing his position at a rare level. Wagner has been nominated to his ninth Pro Bowl team. In 16 games he has posted 168 combined tackles, including 11 for a loss. Wagner also has 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

S Julian Love

Julian Love played well his first four years with the Giants, but 2023 is officially his breakout year. Love is being sent to his first Pro Bowl team after posting four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 116 combined tackles. Love has allowed an 82.9 passer rating in coverage.

CB Devon Witherspoon

The brightest rising star on Seattle’s roster is rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who’s also made the Pro Bowl. Spoon has made an impact in every part of the game, totaling three sacks, 68 combined tackles and one 97-yard pick six. He has allowed an 87.0 passer rating.

Alternates

In addition to their three official Pro Bowlers, the Seahawks have eight additional alternates:

