3-round Giants 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Big Blue trades up to land a quarterback

The NFL Draft is fast approaching. We decided to take another stab at a three-round mock draft in anticipation of the big event.

What could be in store for the Giants?

Let’s get to it.

First Round, No. 4

TRADE: Giants send No. 6 (first round), No. 70 (third round), 2025 second-round to Arizona Cardinals for No. 4

The pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

What they’re saying: Enigmatic quarterback lacking the measurables and splash throws associated with early round quarterbacks but possessing elements that require more study and consideration. McCarthy lacks frame thickness and a plus arm. He’s fairly poised in the pocket but is average as a pocket passer. His ball placement and timing need to improve to help mitigate an average operation time due to a windup release. McCarthy doesn’t seek to play out of structure but is fairly consistent at making positive plays when it happens and ramps up his focus late in games and on third downs. He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel. McCarthy should continue to improve as a passer, but he fails to stand out in many of the areas that tend to be predictive of top-level success in the NFL. - NFL.com draft profile

Why was he the pick? McCarthy’s rise up draft boards is quite surprising. At one point it seemed like the Giants would be able to get him in the early portions of the second round. Now it’s hard to foresee any situation where he’s there at No. 6. The Vikings, like the Giants, are interested in drafting a quarterback. They hold two first-round picks (No. 11, 23), which is enough to make a very compelling offer to the Cardinals to come up for McCarthy.

The Giants must be aggressive if they want their new franchise quarterback. This trade is that. It might seem like an overpay based on most draft charts, but that’s what happens when you’re dealing for a quarterback. They need to outbid Minnesota. The immediate question after the Giants draft McCarthy: When will he start? New York is committed to Daniel Jones as their Week 1 starter no matter what they do in the draft, but that could change if McCarthy outplays him in training camp.

McCarthy, the moment he becomes a Giant, also becomes GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll’s guy. Jones is not that.

Second Round, No. 47

The pick: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

What they’re saying: Above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil. Coleman has excellent size and ball skills. He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner. The former star basketball player has a rebounder’s blend of extension and timing to give jump-ball defenders the blues. He’s big and strong with soft hands, but he can play with a little more aggression in claiming his deep-ball space and getting after it as a run blocker. Coleman might lack the athletic traits to be a well-rounded WR2. Instead, keep an eye on him as a big slot receiver who can be a red-zone specialist. - NFL.com draft profile

Why was he the pick? Keeping this second-round pick was important in the McCarthy trade. The Giants aren’t just a quarterback away — evident by their struggles of 2023. They averaged a dismal 280 yards per game and 15.6 points. They retooled the offensive line in free agency with the additions of Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor. Now they need some firepower.

Coleman is that. He gives the Giants legitimate size (6-4, 210 pounds) -- something they don’t have. Pair him with Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson and you can see the makings of nice receiving corps who can develop with McCarthy.